Tarek El Moussa Reveals Future Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ & How To Get A Luxury Dream Home

Tarek El Moussa is on fire! On top of having one of HGTV’s most successful shows ‘Flip Or Flop,’ he also recently started his own luxury real estate team at HOM Sotheby’s! He dishes EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com about his life, family, and career, here.

This guy can really do it all! Tarek El Moussa, 35, star of the wildly popular home flipping show Flip Or Flop talked EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com about life as a luxury real estate agent on May 19, and the reality hunk is doing better than ever! See more pics of the HGTV hottie, here!

“Tarek & Associates is the name of my team at HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty,” he explained of his new business. He’s definitely thrilled to be branching off and doing more luxury real estate work. “Pretty much, real estate is in my blood, in every aspect. Living in Newport Beach, which is the mecca of high-rend real estate, I wanted to find the best team possible. It’s a very exciting venture. HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty is the best in the business. Our target region is along the coast of Orange County, with an emphasis on Newport Coast and Newport Beach.”

Don’t freak, Flip Or Flop fans, this new pursuit doesn’t mean he’s forgetting about you! “We’re going to continue pushing the envelope and developing new creative designs,” he explained. “It’s a great show for the entire family that is innovative and educational. The show has had such a great impact on our business due to our awesome audience!” See, he loves you guys and Flip Or Flop plans to continue for a long time.

Of course, Tarek’s #1 priority will always be his adorable kids, who he calls his “little rockstars.” “My daughter, Taylor is 6 years old. She’s so much fun and love sports. My son, Brayden, who is 21 months old now, is the happiest dude ever. He’s always running around and giggling.” We love seeing Tarek’s softer side. So sweet!

If you want to live in the lap of luxury, who better to get advice from than Tarek? “Aim high – this is your home, where you’ll spend the most important times of your life,” he explained for first time home buyers. “Make an investment in a place you feel connected with, don’t just look at the price tag. It’s a very personal decision. Buy your dream home – go for it!” Tarek definitely “goes for it” in everything he does, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for him! HollywoodLifers, are you happy to hear that Flip Or Flop isn’t going anywhere? Let us know!

