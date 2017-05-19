T.I. & Bernice Burgos: Why She ‘Doesn’t Want To Give Up Career’ For Him

Courtesy of Instagram/SplashNews

Bernice Burgos and T.I. have been heating up, but the stunning model still wants to keep her career, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Will she be able to make it work with TIP’s jealousy?

Bernice Burgos has totally loved being with T.I., 36, but she reportedly still thinks she should keep her modeling separate from her relationship. “Bernice and TIP weren’t serious as they are now when she did [DJ] Khalid’s video and TIP’s made it clear to her that now that they are, he doesn’t want her to be in other rappers videos,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Bernice hasn’t quite known how to tell T.I. that she reportedly doesn’t want to stop. “She had fun shooting Rick Ross’ video back in the day,” the insider said.

Bernice reportedly had a blast on set of Rick Ross’s “Diced Pineapples” video and loved chilling with everyone. “She got to know him and Drake and a bunch of other rappers too and they were so nice to her and made her feel sexy and like a princess just like TIP does,” the source continued, “She doesn’t want to lose her identity or her money making potential being with TIP.” The rapper reportedly had to hire a bodyguard for his lady after dropping some serious cash on a lavish shopping spree. “He hired him to keep an eye on Bernice,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “To keep her safe and make sure no other guys come around.”

Bernice reportedly has been struggling between wanting to do her own thing and deep down knowing what T.I. has been worried about. “She does understand where he’s coming from, especially since Drake, 30, flirted with her on set when they shot that video,” the insider explained. “She’s not sure whether she wants to give up her career for him.”

