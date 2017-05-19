T.I. Hires Bernice Burgos A Bodyguard To Keep Her ‘Safe’ On Lavish Shopping Spree

Courtesy of Instagram

Bernice Burgos is living quite a lavish lifestyle these days…and it’s partly thanks to her new man, T.I.! The rapper seems to be all-in on his romance with Bernice, and he’s even hired a bodyguard to keep an eye on her, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

If you follow Bernice Burgos on Snapchat, you’ll have noticed she had QUITE a day on May 18! The gorgeous model flaunted her shopping spree on the social media app, taking her followers around designer stores and showing off the items she planned to purchase. On her Snap Story, she also revealed she had a brand new bodyguard, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that this extra security was hired specifically for Bernice by T.I! “He hired him to keep an eye on Bernice,” our source reveals. “To keep her safe and make sure no other guys come around.”

T.I. and Bernice have been spending time together since his split from Tiny in December, but things certainly seem to be getting more and more serious as the months go on. Even though Tiny explained on The Wendy Williams show that Bernice did not break up her marriage — she wasn’t in the picture until after the split — fans of the longtime couple have been giving the model a LOT of flack for her relationship with T.I. “Bernice is over people saying she’s a homewrecker,” another insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “TIP told Bernice a long time ago that his marriage to Tiny was over.”

The whole situation is confusing to fans, especially since Tiny and T.I. have still been spending time together for the sake of their three kids. T.I. and Bernice actually haven’t even gone public officially yet, although they were caught on camera partying at the strip club earlier this month. Now, T.I. is clearly going to great lengths to make sure no one else is after his woman!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of T.I. hiring Bernice a bodyguard!?

