Selena Gomez & The Weeknd ‘Deliriously Happy’ — She’s ‘Living Her Dream Life’

REX/Shutterstock

Feeling envious yet? Selena Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd are ‘deliriously happy’ together, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. So much so, that she’s actually ‘living her dream’ life with her prince charming!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, might not be expecting their first child together yet, but that’s not to say their romance has become stagnant. In fact, it’s the total opposite! “She and Abel are deliriously happy together — their relationship is so healthy and fulfilling,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both so supportive and respectful of each other. Selena says it’s the first really grownup relationship she’s ever had.” The “It Ain’t Me” hitmaker has REALLY been hit by the love bug ever since attending David Henrie, her Wizards Of Waverly Place co-star’s wedding.

Ever since that joyous occasion, she’s been daydreaming about her own happy ending with The Weeknd. Getting married right now might be a little fast but Selena is at that perfect time in her life to be thinking about settling down. “Her health is awesome, her relationship is flourishing, and her career is skyrocketing. Sometimes Selena has to punch herself to make sure she isn’t dreaming. She’s honestly living her dream life right now, the one that she’s always envisioned for herself, and could not be happier.”

Like all Hollywood couples, Selena and the “False Alarm” hitmaker recently came across a rumor that definitely tested their patience and foundation. But the lighthearted way they handled it really shows with a strong pair they are. In case you didn’t hear, some fans were buzzing about a potential bun in the brunette beauty’s oven — a completely false allegation that had Selena “laughing her a** off.” The Weeknd didn’t sweat it either, which shows how comfortable they are in their romance.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is the best relationship that Selena has ever been in?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.