Ruby Rose Slams Katy Perry For Taylor Swift Diss Track ‘Swish Swish’: It’s A ‘Sloppy Mess’

Don’t mess with Taylor Swift’s squad! Ruby Rose took to Twitter after Katy Perry’s new song, ‘Swish Swish’ dropped, calling her out for going ‘low’ by trashing her BFF. Read her whole rant here.

“Don’t you come for me/No, not today/you’re calculated/I’ve got your number/Because you’re a joke/and I’m a courtside killer queen.” Those are just some of the lyrics in Katy Perry‘s new song, “Swish Swish,” and it doesn’t take much to connect that to Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood.” It sure sounds like a response, and we’re not the only ones who think so. Ruby Rose, 31, who is part of T’s squad and has publicly stood up for her in the past, took to Twitter after the release of the track to call out Katy — and say that Nicki Minaj‘s part of the song is the only good part.

When a Nicki fan chimed in, Ruby was quick to respond “Not gonna lie, Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn’t sound a mess,” she wrote. “I toured with Nicki. She was very nice. Very funny and very talented.” However, it was the below tweets fans are freaking out about:

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

One fan asked her about being against “mean spirited” things, wondering if she was also against Taylor’s “Bad Blood.” She effortlessly responded with, “Wasn’t around sweetheart but my bully experiences came from one of the people involved in that song and it’s obviously not T.”

So is the song a response to “Bad Blood?” Katy recently was asked if her album included a response to T’s track, but she claimed that it wasn’t calling out one specific person. “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story.”

Well I’m not sure this is uniting women. HollywoodLifers, what do you think?

