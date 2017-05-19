Remy Ma Unimpressed By Nicki Minaj’s Fresh Diss With Katy: I Feel ‘Sorry For You’

REX/Shutterstock

Fans thought Nicki Minaj’s scathing verse on ‘Swish Swish’ was amazing, but Remy Ma – who the lyrics seem to be directed towards – barely flinched. She thought the track was weak, and has no ‘shred of respect’ for her fellow female rapper!

Remy Ma, 36, is entirely un-shook by 34-year-old Nicki Minaj’s savage verse on Katy Perry’s new song “Swish Swish.” The jam came out on May 19 and honestly, we thought it was pretty intense. Unfortunately for Nicki, Remy didn’t bat an eye! The veteran rapper actually feels bad for how weak she thought the song was. Yikes! See pics of Nicki, here!

“Remy’s still waiting for Nicki to drop a diss track on her own, woman-to-woman like a G bi**h is suppose to,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Drake and Lil Wayne were featured on her first response to “ShETHER,” called “No Frauds.” Apparently Remy doesn’t like the collaborations. “Then maybe, just maybe, Remy will have a little shred of respect for Nicki. But that’s doubtful.”

“If this new song with Katy is the best Nicki can do, Remy feels sorry for her,” continued the source. Remy isn’t going to let this new Nicki track get to her, and she wants revenge at the BET Awards. “Remy’s planning on showing up at BET in front of everybody who’s somebody in the game, and you best believe she’s going to be on that stage presenting or something. Make no mistake, she’s going to full on blast Nicki to her face, in front of everyone, and dare Nicki to say something. That’s how it’s done son!” Yowza! We can’t WAIT to see that!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki bodied Remy? Let us know!

