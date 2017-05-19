‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Admits She Still Wonders ‘What If’ About Nick Viall

Feeling nostalgic? Rachel Lindsay’s heart belongs to her new fiancé, but the ‘Bachelorette’ star admitted that she still wonders ‘what if’ about Nick Viall! While stopping by the HollywoodLife studio for an EXCLUSIVE interview, she spilled all the tea.

Rachel Lindsay, 32, was surrounded by 31 studly and successful men on the first night of filming The Bachelorette, and she still managed to find her Mr. Right! Even though she’s already been swept off her feet, the attorney revealed that she often has second thoughts about her ex Nick Viall, 36. While stopping by the HollywoodLife.com podcast to talk to us EXCLUSIVELY, Rachel dished about her past experience. “It took me a while on Nick’s season to be honest with myself about how I felt about him and then be honest with him about how I felt,” she said.

“I waited until the very last-minute,” Rachel added. “Not that i have any regrets from that, but I do wonder, ‘What would have happened if I had been more forthcoming with my feelings?’ So coming into my season, I promised myself I wasn’t gonna do that. I was gonna be open, vulnerable, and always express how I was feeling. I didn’t want to hold back.” Sticking true to her word, Rachel put her heart back on the line to film The Bachelorette, taking a shot at the dating scene on reality television again. Fans are in for a treat, since there’s going to be a happy ending!

Many hunks will be trying to secure a rose from Rachel, including one who attended elementary school with her, one who brings a sledgehammer to “break the ice,” and one in a penguin suit. “I can tell you she’s happy. It went well,” host Chris Harrison, 45, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY ahead of the May 22 premiere on ABC. “She’s great, I love Rachel. I found it easy to be around her, I enjoyed spending time with her. The production really fell in love with her.”

It looks like she’s got the creme of the crop with her potential love interests! “She’s a little older, she’s professional, she’s set in her life and knows what she wants. We needed men who are ready to settle down,” Chris said about their process of selection. “I can’t have a 21-year-old beer-chugging frat boy come in. That’s not Rachel. They have to step it up if they want to be with her.”

