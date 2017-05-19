Nicole Williams Marries Larry English: ‘WAGs’ Stars Tie The Knot In Laguna Beach

REX/Shutterstock

This is so exciting! Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Larry English and his love Nicole Williams officially got married on May 19! The couple stars in the E! show ‘WAGs,’ and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Congratulations are in order! WAGs star and model Nicole Williams, 31, and pro footballer Larry English, 31, finally tied the knot on May 19 in a lovely ceremony at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, E! reports. How romantic! “We’re both so full of love in this moment!” Nicole and Larry gushed. “It’s been an amazing journey getting here and we couldn’t be happier. We are so overjoyed and excited for the future!” Awww.

The pair got engaged on the season 2 finale of WAGs in 2016, which follows the lives of the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes. Now Nicole has officially made the jump from girlfriend to wife! That’s a big deal in the WAGs community. Larry offered up a stunning ring from Ritani while Nicole was on a girls trip with friends, and it was one of the most romantic reality moments ever.

“I really felt like I had to come over here because you didn’t have nothing to wear on your left hand,” said Larry, leaving Nicole in shock. “So, I thought I needed to come over here to bring you something to weigh your left hand down a little bit more. So, this was the reason I was coming here because I wanted to bring this to you.” Then he gave her the ring!

Nicole was flabbergasted. “This my fairy tale right now. I’m engaged to the man of my dreams!” said Nicole, thrilled. On the same episode, she gushed that “I want to have a baby tomorrow!” Clearly they waited to get down the aisle first, but who knows, they could start trying for a kid tonight!

HollywoodLifers, send your best wishes to the happy couple!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.