Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Remy Ma In Scathing ‘Swish Swish’ Verse — See Lyrics

‘Swish Swish’ is the ULTIMATE diss track, and while Katy Perry seems to go off on Taylor Swift in the song, Nicki Minaj also has some beef to bring up in her verse. Check out the lyrics that TOTALLY appear to be about her feud with Remy Ma!

Nicki Minaj, 34, already totally destroyed Remy Ma, 36, on her song “No Frauds,” but it looks like she’s at it again — and this time, she has some help from Katy Perry, 32. The ladies released their epic collaboration “Swish Swish” on May 18, and they both appear to be taking shots at their public nemeses’, Remy and Taylor Swift, 27, respectively. “Silly rap beefs just get me more checks,” Nicki begins her verse. The Nicki/Remy feud is one of the biggest rap beefs of 2017, so from the get-go, the rapper’s making it pretty clear this topic is where she’s headed.

Other lyrics from the verse include “Cause I make M’s, they get much less” and “My haters is obsessed” and “Don’t be tryna double back, I already despise you.” She totally goes OFF, and even makes a reference to Offset, who’s dating one of Remy’s best friends, Cardi B. “My life is a movie, I’m never off set,” Nicki raps. “Me and my amigos (no, not Offset).” Nicki and Cardi reportedly have some beef of their own, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY heard back in March that Cardi and Remy are even making plans to team up on a diss track against their mutual enemy. Well, they certainly have more to fight back against now that Nicki’s dropped this verse!

Meanwhile, Katy’s part of the song definitely seems to be her retaliation to Taylor’s hit “Bad Blood,” with scathing lyrics like, “You’re calculated, I got your number, cause your a joker” and “Your game is tired, you should retire.” OUCH! Listen to the full song above.



