Melania Trump Wears Skin-Tight Orange Leather Skirt As She Leaves For Foreign Tour

Dressed to impress! Melania Trump showed off how she’s the first lady of fashion in her hottest look yet on May 19, as she Donald headed off on their first official overseas trip. We’ve got the details on her sexy orange leather skirt and sky-high heels.

Yowza! Melania Trump is out to wow world leaders as she wore a super glam outfit when she and husband Donald Trump, 70, jetted out of Maryland on Air Force One for their first official foreign trip. The 47-year-old rocked a skin-tight orange leather skirt rom designer Hervé Pierre that hugged her enviable curves. It featured a high waist and a slit at the knee, showing off her incredible legs, which were elongated by her four-inch high nude heels. Donald loves having his wife look completely stunning and she’s definitely going to impress foreign dignitaries in an outfit like this one! She combined the sexy skirt with a more conservative cream microribbed Max Mara long-sleeved sweater

The Trumps are heading out on a nine-day overseas trip that is going to be the most important test yet on how Donald can deal with international dignitaries. Melania’s going to be putting on quite a fashion show as they visit multiple nations. First the president is meeting with Muslim leaders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, then flying Israel for a sit-down with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 67. The couple then move on to the Vatican where they will be greeted by Pope Francis, 80, so we’re guessing Melania will dress a little bit more conservatively for that big occasion.

The first lady will be able to show off more incredible looks as the couple then heads to Brussels for a NATO meeting and then to Sicily for the G7 Summit. There are going to be plenty of dinners with so many important leaders and we can’t wait to see what kind of evening gown glam Melania will be bringing for those occasions.

