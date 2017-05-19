Courtesy of Instagram

When it rains, it pours! Liam Payne is the latest member of One Direction to make a splash on the music scene as a solo artist, and he absolutely killed it with ‘Strip That Down.’ Hear Liam’s first very own single right here!

Liam Payne, 23, has been teasing us for what seems like eons (okay, it’s only been since May 10, but still) and he finally dropped his first solo song. It all began when Quavo, 26, let it slip in an early May interview that he and Liam were collaborating. “I just came from a video today. My boy Liam from One Direction. We just shot that,” the Migos rapper said. “Crazy vid. Crazy visuals. Crazy team. Cool guy, nice guy. It’s goin’ up. I wasn’t even supposed to say that. It’s gonna be a surprise though. Surprise!” Indeed.

“Strip That Down” sounds like it’s straight from a Justin Timberlake album. And Quavo’s feature is totally awesome, as we knew it would be! Hopefully he and Liam will perform the song together live a few times.

Of course, we hope this means that Liam’s solo album is finally on the horizon. With Harry Styles, 23, and Niall Horan, 23, dominating the talk show circuit, we want Liam right there with them! There’s enough of the pie to go around. Anyway, take a listen to Liam’s new song below:

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics, and be still our hearts:

Girl, yeah you’re bad for my health

Do you feel the same as well?

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

You know that the since the day I met you

Yeah, you swept me off my feet

*Fans self*

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Strip That Down?” Tell us if you love it, and if you can’t wait for Liam’s solo album!

