Zayn Malik Fans Attack Liam Payne For Dissing His Decision To Leave 1D

Zayn Malik’s fans are less than thrilled with Liam Payne after his recent response to a question about his former One Direction bandmate and they are taking action. Watch out, Liam!

In an interview with Dan Wooten for the Bizarre Life podcast, Liam Payne, 23, kind of spilled the tea when talking about former bandmate Zayn Malik and totally dissed him. Now, Zayn’s loyal fans are striking back at Liam in some vicious tweets that probably make him wish he didn’t say anything at all. “I’ve spoke to Zayn since, it’s all fine and good, it is what it is. He feels hurt and scorned in some sort of way that I don’t really understand. That’s down to him,” Liam told Wooten on May 18th. “It is very sad because One Direction was a wonderful, wonderful time in all our of lives. It was like uni on steroids, it was madness. It was so much fun and I don’t understand how you can come out of that experience and say things that he says sometimes. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Zayn’s fans were quick to react to Liam’s words, stating all of the reasons Zayn left the group and felt the way he did. “Oh Liam, I thought you would understand Zayn better but you just like them… disappointed,” one Twitter user wrote. “Zayn: victim of islamophobia, racism, death threats, suffered from anxiety, developed eating disorder Liam: Not sure why he didn’t love it,” another pointed out.

Zayn announced his departure from One Direction on March 25, 2015, writing in a message to fans, “I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.” However, Zayn has since revealed that he left the group because he had no creative freedom, he wasn’t “100 percent behind the music,” and he struggled from severe anxiety. The group has obviously broken up since, but between Zayn, Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, there is always some new comment on Zayn’s departure. However, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Zayn is totally cool with the guys talking about him, and even expects it! “As long as they don’t go over the line or bash him he is okay with it and knows that it comes with the territory,” the source said. So, hopefully, even with Liam’s comments, there’s no bad blood!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Liam was wrong to say those things about Zayn? Let us know!

