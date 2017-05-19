Liam Payne Admits Marrying Cheryl Is ‘Not In The Cards’: Why He Won’t Put A Ring On It

REX/Shutterstock

Liam Payne has no plans to marry Cheryl! The happy couple just had an adorable baby boy together, but the former One Direction star revealed why there’s no wedding in the works in shocking new interview!

Liam Payne became a dad this year, but don’t expect him to take on the title “husband” any time soon! The 23 year-old explained that he doesn’t see himself getting married to Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, even though they have a little son named Bear together. “I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really on the cards for me at the moment,” he told The Sun‘s Dan Wootton on his podcast Bizarre Life. “So no not yet.” Liam said that he’s still super committed to Cheryl.

“We have a baby together. You know our love for each other can’t be more serious so it is what it is I guess,” he told Dan. If Liam and Cheryl have been happy with how their relationship has been going, then that’s the only thing that matters. They don’t need rings to prove they love each other, if marriage isn’t for them. “Me and Cheryl, our relationship is amazing and I put that down to her support, more than anything,” Liam gushed. “She’s just so great.”

The couple have been in absolute bliss since Bear was born. “Liam and Cheryl are overflowing with joy after welcoming their new child into the world,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “The experience has brought them closer together and they are relishing every moment with their new baby. Liam has never felt a stronger bond with anyone as the one that has been created between him, his new baby, and Cheryl after the birth of the child.”

