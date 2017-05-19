5 Things About Endometriosis: The Condition That Forced Lena Dunham To Cancel Tour

REX/Shutterstock

How terrible! Lena Dunham was forced to cancel her ‘Lenny IRL’ tour to focus on her health after her endometriosis symptoms worsened. Here are five things to know about the tragic disorder that actually affects 6-10 percent of the female population.

It seems like almost everything in Lena Dunham’s, 31, life has been amazing lately. She finished her series Girls with a bang, went through an incredible weight loss, and was prepared to speak to fans at Lenny IRL, a tour that will focus on sharing her passions and beliefs in different cities. But, unfortunately, she had to back out of the event due to health problems from her endometriosis. The actress announced the news on her Facebook page, and promised that fans would get refunds since her body “doesn’t have what it takes to do this tour.” So what exactly is endometriosis? Read our five facts about the disorder below to get a better idea of how it affects women.

1) Endometriosis causes tissue to build up on the outside of a woman’s uterus.

The tissue that is supposed to line the inside of the uterus ends up growing on outside of it, which can be very painful. It usually also damages the Fallopian tubes and ovaries. Even though the displaced tissue is growing in the wrong place, it still grows as it usually would. Since the tissue can’t exit the body in the menstrual cycle, it becomes trapped.

2) There are a lot of scary symptoms caused by endometriosis.

Some of these include painful bowel movements, urination, intercourse and periods. There can also be excessive bleeding, constipation and nausea.

3) No one really knows what causes it.

There isn’t exactly a specific reason why this happens to people, although there are contributing factors that seem to be a part of it. Some possible explanations are embryonic cell transformation and immune system disorders. If there is a problem with the immune system, then the body could be unable to recognize the tissue that grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis can also happen as a result of surgery, particularly a C-section when the cells attach to an incision.

4) The most typical age for endometriosis is from 30-40.

While women have a higher chance of having endometriosis in their thirties, there have been girls younger than that who have gotten it — some as young as eight-years-old. Poor things!

5) There is a treatment for it.

Sometimes women will have to go through surgery to treat endometriosis, but in other cases, they can take medication. Taking over-the-counter drugs like Advil, Motrin and Aleve can help, but other types of medicine are often better — hormonal contraceptives and progestin therapy can also be relieving. But the best way to find a cure is to talk to a doctor!

HollywoodLifers, what do you know about endometriosis? Do you know anyone who has found a way to help treat it?

