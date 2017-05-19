Kylie Jenner Rocks Her Shortest Hair Ever In Seductive Topless Pic — See Makeover

Courtesy of Sasha Samsonova

Whoa! We’ve never seen Kylie Jenner with such short hair before. When we first looked at this new topless photo Kylie posted on May 19, we thought we were looking at Kris Jenner, but alas, it’s none other than King Kylie! See the new pic, and her transformation, here.

Get it, Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who’s about to launch her own reality show on E! later this year, debuted a hot new look on Instagram on May 19. Not only did she show off a Kris Jenner-like hairdo — her locks are the shortest we’ve ever seen them — but she went topless for this particular photo shoot. Kylie didn’t say anything in the caption area, but she did include blue butterfly and black heart emojis.

Kylie’s obviously gone short before — she last revealed a shocking hair transformation in January — but we’ve never seen her go this short. Could she be paying tribute to her mom, who has rocked short hair for years? It’s possibly, but if we had to guess, we’d go out on a limb and say she’s probably just dabbling with a new look she’s never done before. And who knows — maybe she wants to try to not look like Kim anymore, as she’s often been compared to her big sister.

Regardless, we think it’s a super hot picture of Kylie, and we hope to see more like it in the future! She can obviously rock any hairstyle she wants.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kylie Jenner’s short hair? Are you a fan? Tell us how you feel below.

