Travis Scott’s Family Adores Kylie Jenner: ‘She’s A Great Match’

This is getting real! Things are so serious between Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 24, that the rapper has already introduced his lady love to his relatives and they absolutely adore her. “Travis’ family loved Kylie, they think she’s a total sweetheart. They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she’s with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she’s not using him for fame or fortune,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The couple travelled to his hometown of Houston for an NBA playoffs game on May 11 and that’s when he decided to make the bold move of introducing his new girlfriend to the people he loves.

“They really appreciated that she’s obviously so crazy about Travis and how incredibly in love with him she is. They think she’s a great match for him, and they really like how she keeps him in check, and holds her own. Kylie is sassy, and funny, sweet and charming, and his family really took to her,” our insider adds. Aww! How could they not adore her? Kylizzle is the total package and Travis is a lucky guy to have locked her down, especially so quickly after her breakup from Tyga, 27. He moved in fast and boy did it pay off as they’re now exclusively seeing each other.

Things are moving so quickly for the couple that Kylie already wants a trial run at living together, and she’s asked him to move in to her new $35 million Beverly Hills rental mansion while he Hidden Hills home is undergoing some renovations. As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Kylie and Trav have been discussing moving into her new pad together. It’s temporary. They’re really into one another and she’s the one who suggested that they play house and see how living under one roof would be. She doesn’t want him to pitch in financially, she just wants his presence!”

