Kim Kardashian has just been named the most annoying celebrity — probably for the millionth time. But she doesn’t care! In fact, she recorded the comical ‘Family Feud’ moment and had a good laugh about it.

Kim Kardashian, 36, has gotten a lot of flack over the years for her role in the pop culture industry. But she’s aware of the haters and always finds a way to laugh it off! The reality star took to Snapchat on May 19 to record a clip from Family Feud in which the contestants had to guess an answer that audience members submitted. In this case the host Steve Harvey, 60, asked the question, “Which celebrity do you wish would just go away?” The first response was “Kim Kardashian.” Burn!

Not only was Kim on the chart, but she was number one with 13 votes! So she decided to post the moment on her Snapchat story without leaving a caption. Apparently she figured it speaks for itself! Clearly, this is not the worst thing that anyone has said about her and if she was willing to post it on social media, then she can simply laugh it off. Good on you, girl!

Kim has dealt with a lot of haters out there, specifically Internet trolls who say nasty things about her online. Unfortunately, this has spread throughout the rest of the Kardashian clan, including Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner, 19. We reported in 2015 that Kim has been a mentor to her baby sis and she gives her advice about all those nasty comments — it’s best to just not listen.

“Kim has been really supportive of Kylie and has been more like a mom to her than a big sister,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows how sensitive Kylie is and especially how tormented she gets after reading hurtful comments on the Internet. Kim’s advice is simple, ‘Don’t read the comments.’ This is something she knows from first-hand experience.”

