Kendall Jenner Flaunts Nipples In Crochet Top & See-Through Pants

No bra? No problem! Kendall Jenner’s nipples were on full display in her crochet outfit as she jet-setted out of LAX — she took the idea of a comfortable in-flight wardrobe to an entirely new level, suffering a wardrobe malfunction in the process.

Kendall Jenner, 21, opted for a comfortable, monochromatic look as she skipped across the pond, catching a flight from LAX to Cannes for the annual film festival, where she would join her modeling pal Bella Hadid — but her effortless, dressed-down look managed to serve up an eyeful of her assets as she flashed her nipples in the process, making it clear that she was braless beneath the outfit. The model rocked a long-sleeved crochet top and a matching pair of tight crochet pants, which put her underwear on full display. She topped off the outfit with a pair of Yeezy boots, showing support for her brother-in-law, Kanye West‘s clothing line.

There’s no denying the fact that Kendall clearly has the whole model-off-duty look down — we can’t get enough of her outfits. Her looks are effortless, trendy, and edgy — and her latest get-up is no exception! While us mere mortals would strictly stick to rocking crochet pants on the beach, we do love this daring look on Kendall — she pulled it off with ease. In fact, the model has even admitted that she loves to go braless and allow her nipples to show, so it’s not surprising to see her opt for an outfit that allowed her to do just that — and we’re sure her latest look was also insanely comfortable, too.

What did you think of Kendall’s latest look? Were you shocked to see her flash her nipples before her flight? Check it out and let us know.

