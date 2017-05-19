Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Futuristic Dress At Cannes: Love Or Loathe?

REX/Shutterstock

Yowza! Kendall Jenner was out in fashion force for a gala at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19. You’ve got to see her futuristic space-themed gown that is sure to stir debate on if she hit a home run or had an epic style fail.

When the theme of a gala is “space”, there’s bound to be some very futuristic looks and Kendall Jenner was on point at a party during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19. The 21-year-old turned heads in a structured white gown with nude cut-out side panels on the bodice. We know how the model loves going braless, so this was probably a comfy number for her. The Ralph & Russo dress featured intricate beading to look like small petals, and the skirt became a little more sheer, giving us a peek at her long model legs.

She absolutely glowed at the Chopard jewelry party, which was held at Port Pierre Canto. Since the dress was such a dramatic statement for the galactic theme, she kept her shoulder-length locks pin straight with a middle part. Kenny tucked her hair behind her ears as to show off stunning sapphire and diamond earrings from the famed brand that matched a stunning necklace, which was perfectly displayed thanks to the low-cut bodice of her gown. Her makeup was absolutely flawless yet simple, with a nude lip and peachy cheeks.

For Kendall, this is actually a lot more conservative than the last evening gown we’ve seen her in. She was practically naked when she wore a La Perla dress to the Met Gala on May 1. The see-though number was made up of tiny beading that showed off her bare behind in a little thong and had a massive cutout down the front from her shoulder to her waist, flaunting tons of cleavage. With her Cannes dress, the only skin she’s flashing is on the nude side panels. The party was hosted by Rihanna, 29, so maybe she didn’t want to outshine the queen of the evening!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s futuristic gown? Love or loathe it? Take our poll!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.