REX/Shutterstock

What a surprise! Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry shocked fans by teaming up for the first time on May 18 to release a sexy new song called ‘Swish Swish.’ Some fans even think it’s a DOUBLE diss track! Hear the power jam for yourself, right here.

We definitely didn’t see this coming! Katy Perry, 32, let fans know that if they pre-order her upcoming album Witness today, they’ll get her song “Swish Swish” right away. What we didn’t know? The song is a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, 34! You need to listen to this jam, it’s sure to be the catchy song of the summer! The duo dropped the banger on May 18, and fans immediately began freaking out, it’s SO good!

It’s definitely a song for the ladies, saying “swish swish bish, can’t touch this!” But with lines like “Don’t lose no sleep. Don’t need opinions from a selfish or a sheep. Don’t you come for me. You’re calculated, I got your number,” many fans think Katy is throwing shade at ex-bestie Taylor Swift! And on Nicki’s end, with lyrics including “my haters is obsessed, cause I make M’s, they get much less. Don’t be tryna double back, I already despise you. All that fake love you showin’, couldn’t even disguise you,” fans are so sure that Remy Ma is the focus of her rhymes. Yikes!

Interestingly, Katy, Nicki and Calvin Harris revealed that they would be collaborating on a song for Calvin’s upcoming album called “Soft Lips” on May 17. The girls must have had so much fun working together that they decided to do another one!

Just three days earlier on May 15, Katy revealed that her new album would be coming soon, as well as the Witness Tour! “Swish Swish” is the third single off of Katy’s new album after “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit.” Clearly Katy has a theme on this album: all of the songs are FIRE, and they all feature amazing rappers, from Migos to Skip Marley, and now Nicki! We can’t wait till the full album drops!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Katy and Nicki’s new single? Let us know your feelings on “Swish Swish.”

JavaScript is required to load the comments.