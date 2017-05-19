Katy Perry: Did Kanye West Inspire Her Taylor Swift Diss Track?

REX/Shutterstock

So much for not recording a Taylor Swift diss track! Katy Perry’s scathing new song off ‘Witness’, called ‘Swish Swish’ is brutal, and it may have been made even better with the help of another Taylor enemy. Did Kanye West inspire Katy’s new diss jam?

Katy Perry swore up and down that her new album, Witness, had no songs about her mortal enemy, Taylor Swift. She didn’t want to bring down other women, or so she said. But then “Swish Swish” came along. The song isn’t subtle about being a Taylor diss track, with plenty of lyrics alluding to their years-long feud. It’s her long-awaited response to “Bad Blood”!

But wait — did Kanye West help her create the diss track? Well, Kanye wasn’t exactly a collaborator on the hot track. He didn’t write the song. But — Katy seems to have found inspiration in the title of the track from Ye. “Swish Swish” appears to be an homage to Kanye’s latest album, The Life of Pablo, which was…drumroll please…originally called Swish. If anyone’s lost on that significance, here’s a refresher course:

Kanye and Taylor have one of the biggest feuds in the music industry, nay, Hollywood as a whole! It started back in 2009 with the infamous VMAs “imma let you finish” moment. But it’s escalated over the years, coming to a head last summer when Taylor claimed she didn’t give Kanye permission to write racy lyrics about her in “Famous”. Problem, Kim Kardashian had the receipts, which she released on Snapchat, that Taylor actually okayed the song! Oops.

The fact that Katy’s citing another great Swift enemy is a major sign that “Swish Swish” is meant to win this fight for once and for all. Other Taylor diss evidence? These lyrics are particularly telling (and a major burn): “Don’t need opinions/From a selfish or a sheep./Don’t you come for me/No, not today./You’re calculated/I got your number”

Katy’s referred to Taylor as a “sheep” before, and Taylor’s been called “calculated” by others, as well — a term that she hates. Annnnd…the track features Nicki Minaj, another Taylor nemesis. The ladies have made up, but appearing on a diss track seems like an extra jab at Taylor. So when are we going to hear “Bad Blood 2: Swish Happens”?

HollywoodLifers, are you convinced that “Swish Swish” is a Taylor Swift diss track? Tell us why or why not!

