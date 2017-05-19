Pippa Middleton is getting married on Saturday, May 20 and big sis Kate has been ready to help! Her wedding will definitely be lavish, but different from her famous older sibling’s. Take our quiz to find out which Middleton sister you are!

Kate and Pippa Middleton, 33, have got to be the most famous sisters in the world! The ladies have a major weekend ahead of them with Pippa get married to James Matthews, 41, on May 20. The 35 year-old has been busy with her royal duties, but shared her excitement for the big day ahead. Kate and Pippa have always been described as close. She did rock it out as Kate’s maid of honor for her wedding to Prince William, 34, in 2011, but which Middleton are you the most like?

Do you have Kate’s royal flair or do you prefer Pippa’s laid back style? Both ladies have managed to find themselves Prince Charmings, but their weddings have a ton of differences. Would you like Kate’s global event at Westminster Abbey in London with Queen Elizabeth II, 91, in attendance? Does Pippa’s luxurious country affair sound more your taste? She may be getting married far outside a city, but that doesn’t mean Pippa’s nuptials are expected to be done a small scale. They reportedly could cost around £330,000 – or $427k!

Kate has settled down into family life with William since they’ve gotten married. They had two adorable kids Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, but that doesn’t mean she’s slowed down. She stopped by the Queen first annual garden party of the season and revealed she’s a little worried about how the kids will behave at the wedding. “She said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave,” Andrew Bates, 55, told The Daily Mail.

HollywoodLifers, find out which Middleton sister you are in the quiz above and tell us how you did in the comments below!