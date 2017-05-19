Justin Bieber Reveals He’s A Huge Harry Styles Fan: His Album Is ‘Great’ — See Message

Harry Styles has found himself a fan in Justin Bieber! The Biebs took to Instagram on May 19 to praise Harry for his solo work with the sweetest message. Check it out here!

“Just watched Harry Styles carpool karaoke!! Hilarious!” Justin Bieber, 23, wrote on Instagram. “Also congrats on the album, it sounds great!” Justin and Harry’s band, One Direction, used to constantly be pitted against one another because they were two of the biggest acts in pop music, so it’s great to see that these guys are still able to get along. The 23-year-old has always been friendly with 1D members Liam Payne and Niall Horan, but there’s never been much public interaction between him and Harry like this — who knew Justin was such a fan?!

Just watched Harry styles carpool karaoke!! Hilarious! Also congrats on the album, it sounds great ! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 19, 2017 at 3:08am PDT

Interestingly, Justin’s gushing message comes after Harry’s former bandmate, Liam, gave a much different public opinion on his music. “I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” he admitted in a recent interview. “It’s not something I’d listen to. But I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do.” The new dad clearly meant no harm with his opinion, though, as he also revealed he thinks Harry would feel the same way about his solo work.

While Harry has been all over the UK, New York and Los Angeles promoting his new album over the last two weeks, Justin has also been managing to stay quite busy, with his Purpose tour hitting India, Israel, Dubai and South Africa throughout May. Now, he’s on a bit of a break before bringing the show to stadiums in Europe throughout June and July, eventually returning for a string of U.S. dates in August. Harry will kick off his own tour at the end of summer!

