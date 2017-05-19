Jared Kushner: Is He A Person Of Interest In Russian Investigation?

REX/Shutterstock

The plot thickens! Following Donald Trump’s controversial decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner may have emerged as a person of interest in the Russian investigation, according to a not-so-shocking new report.

In a worrying turn of events, Jared Kushner, 36, has reportedly emerged as “a person of interest” in the ongoing Russian investigation. This means Donald Trump‘s, 70, son-in-law likely had some sort of role in the alleged involvement of Russian officials in the 2016 election, according to the Washington Post. The publication said, without dropping any specific names, that a senior advisor connected to Trump was among the people that investigators wanted to talk to. Then, a New York magazine reporter revealed that said person was in fact Jared, who is considered to be the President’s family, right-hand man, and Senior Advisor after marrying Ivanka Trump.

Here’s what we know so far about the situation. Yashar Ali, a contributor to New York magazine, tweeted this with a lot of confidence — “It’s Jared Kushner. Have confirmed this with four people. I’m not speculating.” The White House has not responded to any calls or emails from the publication as of yet. This timely revelation comes TWO DAYS after the Justice Department appointed Robert Mueller to take over the position of James Comey as FBI Director. Now it’s to Mueller to lead the investigation and it seems like he’s already made a lot of progress now that Jared’s name is in play.

Regardless of how you feel about Trump, you simply cannot ignore the facts. The President has been building friendships with Sergey Kislyak, Sergei Lavrov, hell, even Vladimir Putin for MONTHS — since his inauguration in January. His body language says it all! “It’s the most happy smile we have seen [from] President Trump,” body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As much as we want to believe that Jared is innocent, there are certain red flags we just can’t deny.

