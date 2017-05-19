He’s off to the races! Ivanka Trump celebrated a big milestone in her precious son Theodore’s life on May 19, sharing a heartwarming video of his first steps. After catching his balance, Theo was ready to take on the world from his own two feet!

Crawling is a thing of the past! Ivanka Trump‘s, 35, son Theodore Kushner is growing up before our eyes, having already learned how to walk at his parent’s lavish D.C. home. The first daughter celebrated the momentous occasion by sharing the adorable video via social media on May 19, prompting her to receive several congratulatory messages. “Big night for baby Theodore. He took his first steps! 👣,” she captioned the clip. Ivanka was the best cheerleader to her precious one-year-old son, encouraging him to keep going, even after he wobbled for a few moments.

Theo couldn’t stop smiling while carrying a toy and heading towards Ivanka. “Walk to mommy. Come on,” she sweetly said to him. After sharing the video documenting his special milestone, the clip received thousands of likes and retweets. Theodore recently rung in his first birthday on March 27, but he’s already preparing to take the world by storm! It’s only been a few months since Ivanka’s son crawled for the first time this Jan. in the White House, so he’s wasting no time.

When Ivanka’s not serving as an influential adviser to her father President Donald Trump, 70, at the White House, she’s spending time with her family. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, 36, also have two other children, a daughter named Arabella, 5, and son named Joseph, 3.

Ivanka seems to be embracing her life changes to the fullest. She previously revealed how shocked she was to leave New York with her loved ones. “My business was there,” she said during her interview with Gayle King. “My life was there, so this is actually an amazing moment in time where I came to Washington and I told Jared with– with my kids, I– I wanna treat it almost like I’m– I’m a visitor. Every week, I take my children to a different museum or cultural institution.”

