What’s the deal, Iggy Azalea? She released a new song ‘Switch’ on May 19, which seems innocent enough — except that it features Anitta, who’s been rumored to be Tyga’s rebound from Kylie Jenner. Iggy basically just declared her friendship with Kylizzle is over!

Iggy Azalea, 26, and Anitta, 24, have teamed up for “Switch,” and we’re feeling some serious side-eye over it! It was just last year that Iggy was giving Kylie a shoutout in her song “Team,” and the pair even collaborated — with Tyga, 27, nonetheless — on the 2015 track “Forever Real.” But now, Iggy has fired shots toward Kylie by working with her ex’s new girl, who just happens to be a superhot Brazilian popstar. What gives?

Tyga and Anitta went on a dinner date at Nobu in West Hollywood, CA on May 10, and rumors have been swirling that they’re in the studio together, too. Of course, it could just be strictly business between the two of them, but either way, Kylie’s essentially being left outside! You can listen to Iggy and Anitta’s new track (it’s a total bop) below:

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

Me and my boo on a worldwide hustle

You know what it is when I flex that muscle

I don’t even know what a real one do

Talk that talk, I can back it up too

Got yo dessert, call me the waiter

I’m flirtin’, you’ll get it later

You can get it from the inside out

No hands, you can put it in your mouth Change the game (Change it up, change it up now)

Switch it up again (Switch it up, switch it up now)

Then I go again (Here we go, here we go)

Playin’ your role, playin’ you ro-o-ole

Fantasy (Fantasy)

Turns reality (Turn reality)

Right in front of me (Right in front of me)

I can have it anyway I want

