Harry Styles Taking His Tess Ward Romance Slow: He’s Focusing More On Solo Career

Harry Styles might be a lover at heart, but there’s one thing he’s choosing to concentrate on more than a relationship — his work. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned the former One Direction member wants to succeed as a solo artist. Find out what that means for his romance with Tess Ward.

Harry Styles, 23, is totally professional when it comes to his career! The singer has been working hard on his new album, which is why he’s not ready to settle down with anyone just yet. He’s been seeing Tess Ward, 27, but a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re not in an official relationship right now because Harry wants to focus on his music. “He enjoys being more of the single guy than in one main relationship,” the source tells us. “He also is aware that it is all about work and a future tour to support his new album.”

With a promising future ahead for Harry, music “is his current focus and it is important for him right now to pursue those goals over love,” our insider shares. As far as how things are picking up with Tess, Harry is definitely not willing to let her go anytime soon, even if they’re not official. “Tess is in the discussion, but she is not exclusive,” the source tells us. “But he is in no way throwing her out the door yet either.”

The two stars appear to be at a great start though since it’s “very simple between the two, and not super hot and heavy,” says our source. Well, as long as they’re happy, that’s all that matters! Tess told The Times on May 17 that she “didn’t have anything to say” about her relationship with Harry. But that’s not stopping haters from coming after her. Eek!

“At the moment, I’m getting a lot of direct messages there, but I respectfully choose not to reply to them because they’re all…er…interesting,” she said. “I want a break! I just want a break. It’s been so weird, the hate messages. Very bizarre. I’m not the kind of person who’s interested in fame and if you’re put in an environment which you don’t understand and you can’t control and you don’t want, it’s horrible.” Yeah, no kidding!

