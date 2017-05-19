Harry Styles Shocked At Liam Payne’s ‘Unnecessary’ Music Diss — It’s ‘Jealousy’

REX/Shutterstock

Green with envy? After hearing Liam Payne’s candid new interview, Harry Styles was shocked at his former One Direction bandmate’s ‘unnecessary’ music diss, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The singer chalks up his subtle shade to ‘jealousy!’

One Direction fans expected Liam Payne, 23, to gush over Harry Styles, 23, and his new hit “Sign Of The Times” during his interview with Music Choice on May 18. Needless to say, they were a bit surprised when the new father confessed the highly anticipated single wasn’t something he’d “listen to.” After hearing his former bandmate’s response, Harry just had to let it go. “Harry’s a bit surprised by Liam’s response about his music,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He gets that Liam wants to focus on his own music coming out on Friday, but didn’t think it was necessary for him to lump Harry’s music into a certain category. Music is music.”

“Harry knows how well his music has been received and thinks Liam must be feeling a tinge of jealousy to make a comment like that,” our insider explained. “Harry doesn’t take any of this personally though. He’s on cloud nine now and really looking forward to his upcoming tour, and movie release.” The boys have all gone on to release successful solo projects. One Direction announced their hiatus in 2015 after the release of their fifth studio album, Made in the A.M.

In case you missed it, Liam didn’t shy away from the truth during his latest candid interview. “Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” he admitted to Music Choice. “It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.” Hopefully, he’s just trying to keep it real with his friend!

Meanwhile, Harry is currently slaying his residency on James Corden, even appearing for a “Carpool Karaoke” special on May 18. The “Sign Of The Times” singer won’t be slowing down anytime soon, as his recently announced tour will kick off Sept. 19 in San Francisco, CA.

