Harry Styles Hits All The High Notes & Performs A Rom-Com Scene On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Step aside, Adele: Harry Styles just pulled off the best ‘Carpool Karaoke’ of all time! Watch him and James Corden sing their hearts out to ‘Sign Of The Times’ and more, and try not to lose it. Harry even shed a fake tear while showing off his acting chops!

Harry Styles, 23, saved the best for last! He ended his residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden by hopping in the host’s SUV for an epic episode of “Carpool Karaoke.” Harry and James Corden, 38, took on Harry’s best solo songs, including “Sign Of The Times,” “Sweet Creature,” and more. He then surprised fans by switching gears to perform a rendition of OutKast’s hit “Hey Ya!” You can watch the video from the May 18 episode here, and we don’t blame you if you shed a tear at the glory of it all. Is this everything or what?

Harry put his heart on his sleeve while singing at the top of his lungs, hitting all the high notes with ease. The singer has been celebrating the success of his new solo album and James had to ask which jam is his mother’s favorite! Harry admitted it was “Sweet Creature,” since it makes her cry — but in a cool way! James and Harry even put on a quick fashion show, changing into wildly revealing and risqué shirts. For obvious reasons, the audience couldn’t get enough of it.

One of the fan-favorite moments had to be when the two performed a scene from Notting Hill. Harry even splashed some water on his face so he could shed a tear at the best moment, shortly before rehearsing a bit from Titanic. The dream team even took their performance to the next level, opting for their own wild rendition of “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross!

After this totally amazing week of live performances, sketches and more, we’re going to miss seeing Harry on TV every night. However, as he continues rolling out music videos for his singles from his self-titled debut album, the British heartthrob is sure to pop up here and there! He’s been playing secret shows all over New York and Los Angeles, and there’s definitely more to come. Who knows? Harry could appear in your backyard! We also have Harry’s very first solo tour to look forward to. It’s sold out as hell, but if you were lucky to get a ticket, power to you! We can’t wait.

#CarpoolHarryoke. Thursday. You're welcome.

Harry completed his appearance by taking the stage for a powerful performance of his hit single “Kiwi,” getting the audience on their feet! After you watch Harry’s “Carpool Karaoke,” go relive One Direction’s episode from 2015, and tell us which one you like better! It’s a tough one, we understand.

