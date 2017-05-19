Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: The Cute Highs & Tearful Lows Of Their 2 Years Together

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of ABC

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been making us melt with their dreamy love story for two years! In honor of their adorable relationship, we’ve rounded up those speed bumps that made them even stronger and their many sweet moments!

Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, were the romance that no one saw coming in 2015. They didn’t even expect to fall for each other. They were both going through super rough breakups with their significant others Gavin Rossdale, 51, and Miranda Lambert, 33. Gwen and Blake’s relationship blossomed right in front of our eyes on The Voice and they’ve been together ever since! Two years later, we’re celebrating one of our favorite Hollywood couples with a roundup of their highs and lows together!

Gwen and Blake started out as judges on The Voice and people immediately saw sparks between them. They were both going through divorces and Adam Levine, 38, reportedly wanted to see them together. “He loves to tease Blake and Gwen about a possible romance. He jokes that they are both single now so they should just go ahead and do it. He can’t help himself,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time. Things seemed to be heading in a good direction after Gwen and Blake were spotted on Halloween showcasing some serious PDA.

Gwen’s rep officially confirmed they were a couple in Nov. 2015 and everyone was beyond thrilled. Things started getting serious between them about a year later when Blake revealed that Gwen had showed him her childhood home, which he thoughts was super “cool.” Blake even took Gwen to meet his family in Oklahoma over the 2016 holidays, which was a major step forward for them. They both wrote some amazing songs about each other and even did an incredible duet together called “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” They’ve reportedly had their fights about how much time they spend together, but Gwen and Blake have always proved their the definition of couple goals!

