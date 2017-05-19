Finn Matthews Is Basically The New Ed Sheeran With His Track ‘Julia’ — Exclusive Premiere

Courtesy of J3collection

Finn Matthews is just seventeen years old, but when you hear his new single “Julia,” premiering exclusively on HollywoodLife.com, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to discover that he’s got at least as much talent as Ed Sheeran. Listen!

Finn Matthews has debuted his single “Julia” today, May 19, and if you’re a fan of Shawn Mendes or Ed Sheeran, look no further. Finn gave us the lowdown on the song, and of course our first question was: who is Julia? “It could be anyone!” Finn tells us. “Julia represents someone who you are infatuated by, but they don’t acknowledge your interest. It may be because they simply don’t know you like them, or because they think they’re too good for you, but either way, it hurts.” Yep, we’ve all been there.

Finn also tells us that the track encapsulates his sound, and he can’t wait for fans to hear it. “It is one of my favorite songs that I’ve made and I’m really proud of it,” he says. “It really sums up my music interests and styles that I like.” We think you’ll agree that it’s a total summer jam! Listen below, then check out the rest of our exclusive interview.

What inspired “Julia?”

The song came about when I was in the studio with writer Elijah Blake [Usher; Rihanna]. At the time, he was really into the reggae beats vibe of music and we really wanted to make a song like that. It all came together in about two studio sessions.

What makes a good love song?

A good love song, in my opinion, has to be moving and captivating, as well as being relatable. If the lyrics aren’t relatable, people will have a harder time putting themselves in the shoes of the artist, which is one of the things that makes music enjoyable for me.

What other artists inspire you?

Michael Jackson is one of my biggest inspirations in terms of artistry, and being a performer. The way he would engage the audience when performing was really special and is something that I want to be able to do. He would make everybody in the room feel like he was singing directly to them.

Is this what you’ve always wanted to do? How old were you when you got started in music?

Since I can remember, I’ve always been interested in music. I started taking piano lessons when I was 8 years old, which actually inspired me to sing. I realized when I was around age 10 that I really had a passion for music and that that is what I want to do. Ever since then, I’ve been doing my best to make my dreams come true.

Who would you love to tour and/or collaborate with?

I would absolutely love to go on tour and work with Alessia Cara! She’s one of my favorite artists. Her songs are so honest and relatable.

Check out more of Finn’s music here, and find him on Instagram!

