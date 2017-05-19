The tensions are running high on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition.’ In an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode, Farrah Abraham’s dad tackles her during a game of football, and she can’t stop crying over how inconsiderate he is. Watch here.

Things are not good between Farrah Abraham, 25, and her father Michael — which may be why they’re on opposite teams on “Feedback Football,” a competition the house must compete in on this week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition. During the game, her dad grabs her jersey to try to take her down, she falls, and immediately starts crying. While Dr. Ish and Kendra Wilkinson come over to make sure she’s okay, her dad does not.

“Michael is living up to his jersey name, which is ‘Indifferent,’ because his daughter gets injured, and he acts like nothing happened,” Mike ‘The Situation’ says off screen, clearly annoyed by Michael’s actions. Meanwhile, Michael is just walking around the field and tells Chad ‘Ochocinco’ that he took down his daughter. “It’s sad that my dad’s just not there to help me,” Farrah says in her confessional. Her father is very indifferent in his confessional. “It’s the same old thing — poor me, I’m the victim, blah blah blah,” he says.

Farrah recently stopped in to our HollywoodLife podcast to tease the season and revealed that she told her parents the was the last shot to mend their relationship. “I think for my mom, it was hard to convince. I think my dad, more so, has always been in a better place but he just has a hard time following through and making that connection,” she told us. “And I think it’s very important to make that connection rather than going and kicking sh*t in a circle.” You can listen to the whole interview for free here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Michael should have helped Farrah? Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition airs on Friday nights at 9PM on WEtv.