REX/Shutterstock

Welcome back, Corinne Olympios! The former ‘Bachelor’ contestant is making an appearance on the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ to send well wishes to her friend, Rachel Lindsay. In a sneak peek of the upcoming season, Corinne gives positive advice to Rachel before she starts her journey to find love!

On Monday, May 22, Rachel Lindsay, 31, will embark on her journey to find the love of her life as the new star of The Bachelorette — and it looks like she has her girlfriends for support. One friend who actually gives her advice — as seen in the sneak peek video below — is none other than ‘Bachelor Villain’ Corinne Olympios, 24!

Rachel seems nervous in the clip, but Corinne tells her something that ought to keep her head in the game. To avoid any drama, Corinne tells Rachel that it’s best to follow her instincts. “I feel like you totally need to let your feelings be in control of all this,” Corinne says in the clip released on E! News on May 19. “You need to give them all a chance to let your feelings either be like ‘Yep!’ or ‘Nope!'” The video can be seen down below!

Alexis Waters, 24, who also appeared on The Bachelor with Rachel, gives her further advice on how she shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. “Don’t judge anybody if they come in a costume,” she says. “Because they might be the most amazing person ever!” Clearly, Alexis knows about this since she wore a shark costume — or was it a dolphin? — when she showed up on The Bachelor.

We have no idea who will get the final rose this season, but we do know it’s going to work out for Rachel. She revealed that some lucky guy put a ring on it! “I am very much so in love and very much engaged,” Rachel said. “I am getting my happy ending!” The Bachelorette Season 13 premieres on May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Corinne is appearing on the new season of The Bachelorette? Will you be watching?!

