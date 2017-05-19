Chris Brown Hitting On T.I.’s GF Bernice Burgos? He Thinks She’s ‘Sexy AF’

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! Chris Brown is totally into T.I.’s new girl, Bernice Burgos, and now he’s sliding into her DM’s. Now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Chris is so into her — and how he plans to steal her heart.

Chris Brown, 28, is moving past his drama with ex Karrueche Tran, 29, by latching onto a new sexy model. Not only has Chris been publicly liking Bernice Burgos’ pictures on Instagram, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s been hitting her up in her private messages! “Chris has a thing for beautiful models and he’s always thought Bernice was sexy AF,” the source dished, adding that he’s been “low key into her” since they filmed DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” music video together in 2016. Hmm!

“He’s slid into her DM’s recently and they’re talking,” the source added. “It’s about business though. He wants to connect with her and have her model clothes from him line. But you know it goes, it starts with business first… then things get a little more intimate after.” Sneaky. Maybe Chris has innocent intentions when it comes to locking Bernice into modeling for him, but if he’s got the hots for her this could be big trouble for her relationship with T.I., 36. Even worse? Bernice is keeping her convos with Chris a secret, our source claims.

“She hasn’t told TIP she’s talking to Breezy on the side because she doesn’t want to piss him off,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, she does think Chris is charming and extremely talented and she’d like to keep her options open when it comes to making money.”

