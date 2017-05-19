Chris Brown Sliding Into Bernice Burgos’ DMs — Should T.I. Be Worried?

T.I. hasn’t been the only one to take notice of Bernice Burgos because Chris Brown has started talking to the curvaceous model, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Does TIP have a reason to get upset?

Bernice Burgos reportedly has another admirer! “Chris [Brown] has a thing for beautiful models and he’s always thought Bernice was sexy af. They met when she shot Khalid’s ‘Do You Mind’ video and he’s been low key into her since then,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s slid into her DM’s recently and they’re talking.” Bernice has reportedly been seeing T.I., 36, as he’s been splitting up from Tameka Tiny Harris, 41. Don’t worry, TIP reportedly doesn’t have any reason to be worried about Bernice and Chris, 28, the insider said. “It’s about business though. He wants to connect with her and have her model clothes from him line.”

T.I. might have to start keeping an eye on Breezy in the future though because he’s reportedly would love to become something more with Bernice. “It starts with business first then things get a little more intimate after,” the source told us. She reportedly was super impressed by the chats she’s had with Chris so far. “She hasn’t told TIP she’s talking to Breezy on the side because she doesn’t want to piss him off. But she does think Chris is charming and extremely talent and she’d like to keep her options open when it comes to making money.”

Bernice reportedly already has a good thing going with T.I. so she might need to tell him soon about her business talks with Chris. “Bernice loves TIP. She doesn’t care about his money or fame,” a source told HollywoodLife.com so maybe she has a plan to keep business and pleasure separate. “You see she’s not out there doing the most and trying to come up off his fame. She loves him because he treats her well, makes her smile and honors her like she’s his queen,” the insider said.

