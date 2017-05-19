REX/Shutterstock

Alright guys, it’s time to turn back time and review all of Cher’s most outrageous and memorable outfits. The singer will be presented with Billboard’s Icon Award this Sunday, and god only knows what kind of style she’ll be rocking in Las Vegas.

Arguably more famous for her dress code than her powerful singing voice, Cher, 70, ALWAYS shows up to a red carpet expecting a strong reaction. Whether you love or loathe her sense of style, you’ve got the give the singer props for making a statement. It’s because of her will to experiment and try new things that we’re dedicating an entire gallery to her most outrageous outfits. Oh, and it also helps that she’s going to accept the Billboard Icon Award this Sunday on May 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The “Believe” singer will also PERFORM at the Billboard Music Awards, something she hasn’t done in FIFTEEN years!

Let’s “Turn Back Time” to 1976 (get it?) when Cher rocked a Native American-inspired outfit to the Benefit Concert. Rumor has it that the California-native is part Cherokee, but no one has been able to confirm that. In any case, wearing a feather headpiece these days is pretty controversial. All the girls at Coachella get heat for it, and so did Cher back in those times. 3 years later in 1979, the performer appeared totally naked on her album cover, wearing nothing but a smile and a beaded headdress that covered her boobs.

The 80’s were a time to push the fashion envelope, which Cher definitely did at the 1986 Academy Awards. The singer styled her hair (or maybe it was a wig?) in a spiky mohawk and wore a black gothic satin skirt, bikini top, and kimono. She’ll be the first to admit that it made her “feel like a queen.” Then there’s Cher’s Egyptian look, which she wore to a 1988 costume party (thank god). She channeled Cleopatra in a sheer gold top with a headpiece that had a metallic beetle on it. And just when you thought the headpieces couldn’t get any higher, Cher showed up to her concert in 2000 in black and red feathers with a tribal bodysuit. We can’t wait to see what she’ll wear this Sunday!

