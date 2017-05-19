Chad Ochocinco Admits He Was Desperate to ‘Repair’ His Relationship With Mom

Courtesy of WEtv

Ready to forgive and forget? Chad Ochocinco confessed that he’s been desperately trying to ‘repair’ his relationship with his mom, while talking EXCLUSIVELY to HL. He hoped ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition’ would do just the trick!

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, 39, and his mom Paula Johnson have certainly faced their fair share of ups and downs. Even though they’ve accepted being a dysfunctional family, the former NFL star was ready to turn a new leaf and heal their once restrained relationship. While stopping by the HollywoodLife.com podcast to talk to us EXCLUSIVELY, Chad revealed that appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition seemed like the perfect chance to do just that. “Well, the reason of me going was the opportunity for me to try to repair a relationship that was really never there in the first place, it was good,” he explained. “The experience was good.”

The former NFL wide receiver previously claimed his mother wasn’t there for him when he was young because of alcohol and drug abuse. Chad also didn’t have a father figure around when he was growing up. He revealed, “My biological father did a bid in the pen. I think he did like 23 years. He did a long time. He was in prison. And when he did get out, I think it was my 5th or 6th year in the NFL, I looked him up to find out who he was and got in contact with him and we had a couple of cigars, we talked a little bit, we caught up and of course, mom, she didn’t like that.”

“The lessons, some of the things that I learned that her and I can work on, can be done away from the show to try to repair what we have going on,” Chad added. As far as his hopes for a future bride, he admitted that he’s worried about tying the knot. “To me, marriage, the rules that we are to abide by doesn’t fit everybody,” Chad said. “The actual rules, it doesn’t work like that and the individual I chose to do that with, we had our own set of rules and it just didn’t work out the way we wanted to. The divorce rate is ridiculous now, so I just want to stay away from that.”

Several stars also appear on the show with their loved ones including Kendra Wilkinson, 31, Farrah Abraham, 25, and more. They undergo intense counseling sessions and have to face their problems head on, helping them to decide whether to extend the olive branch or part ways!

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs on Fridays, at 9pm on WeTV!

