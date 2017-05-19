Just hours after Camila Cabello’s first solo single ‘Crying In The Club’ dropped, she released a steamy music video to go along with it! Watch for yourself right here.

We’re shook! Camila Cabello, 20, already slayed us with her new song “Crying In The Club” on May 18, and just hours later on May 19, she stunned us with the music video, too! This is the gorgeous songstress’ first solo single after leaving Fifth Harmony in Dec. 2016, and she definitely went all out to make it perfect!

The beginning of the music video is actually a teaser to Camila’s upcoming second release, “I Have Questions,” and it’s obvious this is going to be emotional, as Camila sits with a tear rolling down her cheek. The black and white footage features her dancing in an empty room and writhing in a bathtub before getting herself together and transporting to the club at the start of “Crying in the Club.” There, she lets go and dances amidst a sea of people while belting out the lyrics, as images continue to flash back to the empty room. Check it out for yourself above!

Camila started hyping the video on May 15, when she shared a few hot gifs of herself dancing. Then, she upped the ante on May 17 when she shared a couple of teasers from the video that put her body on full display in black and white. The song is all about putting your problems on pause while you go out and have a good time, and the video definitely gave us that vibe. It’s sexy, fun, and everything that we wanted to see from Camila’s first solo video. You go girl!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Camila’s “Crying On The Dance Floor” music video? Were you impressed by her first vid without Fifth Harmony? Let us know!