Camila Cabello: Fifth Harmony Totally Ignores Her Debut Single & Fans Are Heartbroken

Camila Cabello absolutely slayed her solo debut with her music video for ‘Crying in the Club,’ but her former bandmates have been rather unsupportive. Fans have noticed that none of Fifth Harmony has even acknowledged Camila’s song! What gives?

Camila Cabello, 20, might just be crying in the club because Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui have not said a peep on social media when it comes to congratulating her on her new song! We knew that things have been tense between Camila and the rest of the band since her departure, but this is just a bummer. “Do you care?” one fan asked on Twitter, tagging the rest of the band’s handles to try and get their attention. Basically, Harmonizers want 5H to take notice…but it’s not happening!

Even though Camila’s ex-bandmates might not be saying anything about her and “Crying in the Club,” there’s no shortage of support where the fans are concerned. After the song dropped on May 19, the positive response was fast and furious. “Take a bow! Good job girl,” one fan commented on Instagram. “OMG CAMILA ITS A MASTERPIECE,” another wrote, er, rather enthusiastically. But they weren’t wrong! Watch the video above and see for yourself, then check out more tweets below:

@Camila_Cabello GURL ITS BEEN ON REPEAT AND STREAMING IT TOO ON SPOTIFY BC ITS BOMB CONGRATS 😭😭 — GIFTING CITC (@CamilaMyIdol) May 19, 2017

@Camila_Cabello "Hope y guys like it"?

Camila we LOVE THAT. We are so emotional. So proud. These songs are amazing. The video is amazing.

Oh my love. ILY!! — Kami loves Camila 🦄 (@KamiENCabello) May 19, 2017

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been this free

‘Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body

Like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

Come on, how could 5H not be into this?! Hopefully by the end of the day, they’ll give Camila their best wishes.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sad that no members of Fifth Harmony have congratulated Camila?