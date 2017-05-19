Beyonce Believes Amber Rose’s ’15 Minutes Of Fame’ Are Up: She Has No Talent

REX/Shutterstock

Can you hear that? They Beyhive is buzzing! On May 17, Amber Rose dubbed herself ‘Becky with the short hair,’ prompting fans to speculate that she slept with Jay Z. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Beyonce is not even remotely amused.

If you mess with the Bey, you get stung! Amber Rose, 33, shocked fans on May 17 when she tweeted “I am Becky With the Short Hair.” Many fans took this to be a play on Beyonce’s song “Sorry” that says “you better call Becky with the good hair,” and alluded to Jay Z, 47, cheating on her. Although Amber later said that she was hacked, Beyonce is still pissed. See pics of Amber, here!

“Beyonce thinks the only thing Amber should be talking about and thinking about is how she is going to extend her career without tying herself to others who are successful and actually have talent,” a source explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. Damn, that’s brutal! Turns out, Bey doesn’t really care about the circumstances, she just really doesn’t like Amber.

“Whether Amber was hacked or not, Beyonce believes Amber uses people for her own benefit,” continued the insider. “She should know that she has come up to her 15 minutes of fame and shouldn’t be expecting a 16th minute on Beyonce’s watch!” Yikes. All pop culture fans know that you shouldn’t mess with Beyonce, because her fans are ravenous. Since the tweet went out from her account, Amber has found her Instagram deluged with bee and lemon emojis, a tradition for scorned fans protecting their queen. I’d be careful if I were you, Amber!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber is telling the truth about being hacked? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.