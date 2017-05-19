Bernice Burgos: See The Sexiest Pics Of T.I.’s Rebound From Tiny

Courtesy of Instagram

T.I. may have said relationships are a ‘distraction’ after his split from Tiny, but one look at Bernice Burgos, and it’s pretty clear why he’s so smitten with her. Check out her sexiest photos to see what we mean!

Bernice Burgos is not afraid to flaunt her smoking hot figure on social media, and we’ve rounded up some of her hottest pics as her romance with T.I. seems to heat up! The two were first linked back in March, when the rapper’s ex, Tiny, commented on Instagram that she wasn’t “losing no sleep over a pass around b****.” It wasn’t hard for Bernice to figure out the jab was directed at her, and she fired back in a Snapchat video. “This is not me being a n****’s side chick, cause I would never be a side chick,” she ranted. “Ain’t nobody breaking no happy home.”

The ladies went at it back and forth on social media after that. Then, a few weeks later, Tiny confirmed Bernice wasn’t T.I.’s side chick — she came into the picture after Tiny filed for divorce in December. However, she made it clear she was NOT a fan of this woman who’d been spending time with her longtime love. Meanwhile, T.I. and Bernice have not confirmed their relationship, but when they were caught on camera partying at the strip club earlier this month, it was made pretty clear that something’s going on.

It’s certainly no surprise that T.I. is super into Bernice — after all, she is gorgeous, and she knows how to show off her fabulous figure in the most classy way on her social media accounts! Of course, we totally feel for Tiny in this situation, though: She was with T.I. for 16 years before they broke up in December, and it can’t be easy for her to see this new relationship blowing up. Click through the gallery above to see Bernice’s hottest pics!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bernice and T.I. make a good couple?

