Bernice Burgos Cannot Stop Flashing Her Butt & Bikini Body On Instagram — New Pics

Bernice Burgos showed off her incredible bikini bod in a bunch a smoking hot Instagram posts! T.I.’s new lady flaunted her incredible curves poolside in steamy photos that you won’t believe!

Ooh la la! Bernice Burgos left little to the imagination in a sexy two-piece string bikini on May 18. She loved her look so much she shared more pics from her poolside hangout again on May 19. Bernice’s black and white striped bathing suit hugged her in all the right places and she rocked a strapless bandeau for her top. She tied the whole look together with a casual white baseball cap. T.I.’s new girlfriend flaunted her flat abs and amazingly tiny waist as she caught some rays with her friends.

Bernice reportedly has been sick over how she’s been treated since the 36 year-old rapper and his wife Tiny, 41, have called it quits. “Bernice is over people saying she’s a home-wrecker and she’s equally tired of Tiny trashing her in the press,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “TIP told Bernice a long time ago that he and Tiny’s marriage was over.” T.I. reportedly told Bernice that he only stayed married to Tiny for so long so he could be there for their kids.

“Bernice would never knowingly get involved with another man who’s married and still sleeping with his wife,” the insider told us. “TIP told her he doesn’t desire Tiny sexually when they first began hooking up and she took him at his word. Bernice loves TIP. She doesn’t care about his money or fame. You see she’s not out there doing the most and trying to come up off his fame. She loves him because he treats her well, makes her smile and honors her like she’s his queen.”

