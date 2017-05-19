Angelina Jolie Dating After Brad Pitt Split? The Truth About Her Rumored Lover

REX/Shutterstock

Single and ready to mingle! Angelina Jolie is back on the market after her split from Brad Pitt, so is the stunner looking for romance? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if she’s snagged a new man.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most desirable women in the world, and rumors have been swirling that she’s found a brand new boyfriend. That couldn’t be further from the truth! “Angelina isn’t seriously involved with anyone right now. She has a lover, but that’s as far as it goes, at least for now. Angelina has no intention of jumping straight back into a serious relationship — she’s fully focused on the kids, her career, and adjusting to being single once again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. After spending 12 years by Brad Pitt‘s side, it must be strange to be without a partner. She’s probably still getting used to life as a single parent.

“It’s a time of great adjustment, and of growth. Angelina is definitely maturing and coming into her own—for the first time in a very long time, she’s finally looking forward to the future once again, and the next chapter in her life,” our insider adds. That has included spending tons of quality time with her kids, as she has been sure to give each of them special one on one time. She took 13-year-old son Pax out to dinner on Mother’s Day evening for some quality bonding. Angie’s also getting ready for daughter Shiloh’s upcoming 11th birthday on May 27, as she took Pax and daughter Zahara, 12, out shopping for gifts for their little sister.

With six children, a movie career and all of her humanitarian work, a new boyfriend is something that Angie just doesn’t have time for. Plus, she’s so protective of her children that letting any man into their lives would be an awfully big step for her. Imagine how confusing it would be for the kids, when the only man they’ve ever known their mom to care about is their dad Brad. Having a lover on the down-low sounds like the perfect way to stay satisfied as a woman without disrupting her family life!

do you think Angelina will ever get married again? Or was Brad the great love of her life?

