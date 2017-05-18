Reema Lagoo: 5 Things To Know About Bollywood Star Who Tragically Died At 59

Courtesy Photo

This is heartbreaking. Reema Lagoo, the famed Bollywood actress unexpectedly suffered a heart attack in the early hours of May 18, her son-in-law has now confirmed. So who was she?

She was reportedly filming the day of her death.

Reema, 59, had filmed a shoot for Naamkaran on May 15, and was actually on set filming on May 17 until 7 PM, according to the India Times. She was later admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. “She was absolutely fine but around 1 am she complained to us of chest pain so we took her to the hospital,” her son-in-law Vinay Waikul told press. “However, around 3:15 am she passed away due to a cardiac arrest.”

Her family were stars.

Reema was the daughter of actress Mandakini Bhadbhade. While she was born with the name, Gurinder Bhadbhade, after marrying Marathi actor, Vivek Lagoo, she changed it. Together they had one daughter, Mrunmayee, who is also now an actress and theater director.

Her last role was in Naamkaran, but over the years had been in dozens of films.

Her most popular movies include Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya and Kal Ho Naa Ho. She appeared on TV shows including Tu Tu Main Main and Shrimaan Shrimati. Usually she took on the role as the mother. She won four Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

Her funeral was already held.

Multiple co-stars and colleagues arrived at her family home on Thursday for a funeral service. Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Rishi Kapoor, Kajol, Sonali Kulkarni, Raza Murad, and Rakesh Bedi were all in attendance.

Many stars have paid their respects mourning the actress on social media.

“RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family,” Prianka Chopra wrote on Twitter. Her costar, Viraf Phiroz Patel, took to Facebook to also mourn the star. “This picture for me is our most special picture, amongst many others as it somewhat captures the quiet offscreen bond we had. The love and authority you would scold me with, encourage me with, guide me with, be mad at me will always remain special,” one section of the long tribute read. He signed it with, “your last onscreen son.”

Our thoughts go out to Reema’s family and friends.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.