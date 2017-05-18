Chris Cornell: 5 Things To Know About The Late Legendary Rocker

REX/shutterstock

We are absolutely devastated by the news that Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell, has passed away at the age of 52. If you are unfamiliar with the legendary grunge rocker, get to know him here.

1. He formed Soundgarden when he was just 20 years old. In 1984, Chris Cornell formed the band Soundgarden in Seattle with Kim Thayil and Hiro Yamamoto, with Scott Sundquist joining on drums one year later. In the 1990s, the group became one of the most successful grunge bands. Their breakthrough album, Superunknown, the band’s fourth studio record, was released in 1994. Unfortunately, tensions within the group caused Soundgarden to breakup in 1997, although they reunited in 2010 and have been touring on and off ever since.

2. He continued music after Soundgarden disbanded. In the 12 years without Soundgarden, Chris worked on solo music, releasing five records on his own between 1999 and 2015. He also formed the band Audioslave in 2001, although he left the group six years later. The band reunited and performed at a protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration in Jan. 2017. They were planning more shows in the months before Chris tragically died.

3. He performed in Detroit on the night of his death. Soundgarden was in the middle of a tour when Chris died. In fact, they had performed in Detroit on May 17, just hours before Chris was found dead in a bathroom. His cause of death is currently unknown, but his family has described it as “sudden and unexpected.”

4. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Chris has one daughter, Lillian, 16, from his first marriage to Susan Silver. After their divorce, he married Vicy Karayiannis, and they had two more children: Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11.

5. He’s struggled with drug addiction. Chris has been open about his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction — he even described himself as a “daily drug user at 13” to Rolling Stone. He started using drugs heavily again after Soundgarden’s breakup in 1997, and in 2009, revealed he’d done time in rehab.

