USA Vs. Finland Live Stream: Watch The Ice Hockey World Championship

REX/Shutterstock

Team USA has battled their way into the quarterfinals of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championship and they now face off against Finland. We’ve got your way to watch the game via stream on May 18 at 10:15am EST.

Woo hoo! Team USA made a dramatic entry into the Ice Hockey World Championship quarterfinals by topping a previously unbeaten Russian squad in a game for the ages. They made three comebacks to win 5-3 on May 16, with Kevin Hayes, 25, scoring two goals in just his second game of the tournament. He joined the team against Slovakia on May 14 after his New York Rangers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Ottawa Senators.

It was the first time in the Group A play that the Russians lost, after beating teams from Denmark, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Russia, Slovakia and Sweden. Team USA dropped their first game to Germany, then went on a six game winning streak for the rest of their round. While both the US and Russia had secured spots in the quarterfinals, it was still a sweet victory for Team USA to topple such a hockey superpower. Next up is Finland, who edged out France in Group B by just one point to make it into the quarterfinals as the fourth place team.

As far as the rest of the quarterfinals go, Russia plays the Czech Republic, Sweden plays Switzerland, and Germany plays Canada in the other quarterfinal matches of the tournament. Winners advance to semifinals, whose victors with then play for gold in the international tournament. Any losses now will mean elimination, so every game counts from here on out.

HollywoodLifers, are you rooting for Team USA to take the gold at the Ice Hockey World Championship? Do you think they’ll go all the way?

