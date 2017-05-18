Anaheim Ducks Vs. Nashville Predators Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

What an epic Western Conference final series! The Nashville Predators are up 2-1 as they head into game four against the Anaheim Ducks and we’ve got your way to live stream the action on May 18 at 5pm EST.

The Nashville Predators just made history by playing and winning their first NHL Western Conference final game on home ice. It’s the first time in franchise history that the team has made it this far, and the place exploded when they went up 2-1 in game three on May 16. With just 2:43 remaining in regulation, Roman Josi scored on a power play goal to put the team up for good by a 2-1 score and the crowd in Bridgestone Arena erupted with joy. The Preds have won all six home games throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs and are hoping that game four will put them up 3-1 when they head back to Anaheim.

Nashville was so dominant with their speed in game three, and the Ducks have had to rely on the heroics of 23-year-old goalie John Gibson to keep these games from being blowouts. He had 38 saves, while Predators goalie Pekke Renne, 35, only had half that number with Anaheim only putting up 19 shots against him. The game was scoreless until 4:25 in the second period when Ducks winger Corey Perry scored the first goal of the game. Nashville’s Filip Forsberg countered that at 3:54 into the third before Roman put away the winning goal.

Yes!!! Pardon our craziness but we just won, won, won!!! @predsnhl A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 16, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Even country superstar Carrie Underwood couldn’t contain her joy when the Predators came out on top. Her husband Mike Fisher is the team’s captain and she watched the game from a skybox along with her pals. She put out a jubilant Instagram video shortly after the squad sealed the game, singing DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” while wearing her hubby’s team jersey and a “Catchin’ Ducks” hat. She’s already sang the National Anthem for one of the team’s home games in the first round, and we’re loving how she’s the world’s biggest Predators fan as the series moves along.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will take the series, the Predators or the Ducks?

