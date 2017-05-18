Tyga Furious With Amber Rose After She Calls His Music ‘Trash’: He Wants ‘Respect’

REX/Shutterstock

Tyga’s mad at Amber Rose and Charlamagne Tha God! The two of them tag teamed T-Raww dissing his music as ‘trash’ in a nasty twitter rant and now the ‘$timulated’ artist is on a mission to have them both put some ‘respecK’ on his name.

Tyga, 27, is done taking L’s! His cage is open and he’s on the loose and running and growling and heading straight for Amber Rose, 33, and Charlamagne Tha God, 36. The “Rack City” rapper is livid that the queen of twerking and the radio personality had the nerve to clown him and his music. But he’s determined to have the last laugh and is now he’s on a quest to make both of them honor his name and his music. “Tyga’s not happy that Amber and Charlamagne are out there disrespecting him and wants both of these clowns to put some respeck on his name before he rolls up and checks both of them like Birdman did Charlamagne,” a source close to T-Raww tells HollywoodLife.com.

“For starters, Amber’s so fake. She was always bumping his music and telling him how great he sounded and how cute he is back when he was with [Blac] Chyna,” the source explains. “But it’s cool though. Tyga thinks she should focus on trying to get a man and actually keep him then worrying about what his music sounds like.” Tyga’s not done. Our source says Kylie Jenner‘s ex has some strong worlds for CTG too and even goes for his jugular!

“As for Charlamagne, Tyga thinks he’s lame. T thinks his time on the airwaves is running out and that no one in the industry really cares about what he has to say,” the source adds. “Birdman already killed all the credibility that he had anyway and he better keep his mouth shut before Tyga gives him the fatal punch!”

