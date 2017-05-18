Toluca Vs. Guadalajara Game 1 Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Semifinal

Rex/Shutterstock

¡Viva fútbol Mexicano! Toluca and Guadalajara have made it to the Liga MX 2017 Clausura semifinals. The Chivas challenge Lost Diablos Rojos on May 18, so tune in at 8:30 PM ET when the game kicks off!

And then there were four. Deportivo Toluca F.C. and C.D. Guadalajara survived the quarterfinals to make it to the next stage of the Liga MX tournament. As Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana tangle for one of the spots in the Liguilla Clausura finale, the Chivas will travel to Estadio Nemesio Díez to meet Toluca on their home turf. It’s the first of two meetings between these Mexican clubs, with the winner (on aggregate) advancing while the loser watches the rest of the tournament from their couches. It’s going to be a wild clash so don’t miss a moment.

The back-to-back Clasico Tapatio ened in the Chivas favor. Though Club Atlas won the first meeting with Guadalajara in the quarterfinals, the Chivas rebounded to take the second leg. During that second match, Orbelín Pineda, 21, connected with a corner shot from Oswaldo Alanís, 28, using his head to bash in a goal right before halftime. Atlas wasn’t able to recover, and the game ended 1-0. Though the aggregate score was 1-1, the Chivas were given the tiebreaker, thanks to having the better regular season record. Better luck next year, Zorros!

Now that they’ve made it through, the CHivas are focused on winning their 12th Liga MX title (and their first major title in over 10 years.) “Nobody is satisfied with just getting there and not completing the objective [title],” said Guadalajara coach Matias Almeyda, according to ESPN FC. “There are four teams left [in the Clausura] and we all want the same thing. If God is just, we will win.”

Well, the Chivas shouldn’t overlook Toluca. Even though Guadalajara went 2-0 over Los Diablos Rojas during their regular season match on March 4, Toluca has put up the points during the Clausura. They went 4-1 in their first leg with Santos Laguna. Unfortunately, their defense seemed to vanish in the second leg, as Santos went 3-1 over the Diablos. While Toluca advanced on a 5-4 aggregate, they can’t afford to make any more costly mistakes.

Who do you want to win the Liguilla Clausura

