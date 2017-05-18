Courtesy of Instagram

Get it, girl! Tiny is working hard at the gym to achieve the perfect body and she is killing it. In a new Instagram video, she’s showing her fans what she’s made of — but is she doing this to get back at her ex-husband, T.I.?

Tiny, 41, is pushing herself at the gym! The R&B star took to her Instagram page on May 18 to post a video, where she can be seen exercising with two friends for one intense routine. In the clip, the ladies do some hard-core kicking followed by jumping jacks and squats. This is bound to build up a lot of muscle especially since the girls are holding weights in their hands as they pump in the cardio. Tiny captioned the video: “Working it out wit my girls @brittanyreshun & @toyawright Thx @optwellnessatl u lit! We will b bck for sure! Oh can’t forget that’s my baby @zonniquejailee playing in the background #LoveJonesEP #Patience #OutEverywhere.” The video can be seen below!

Considering that Tiny has been through a good haul of drama with her ex-husband, T.I., 36, we have to wonder — is she trying to get the perfect revenge bod? If she achieves her goal, then her ex is likely going to miss what he once had! Furthermore, T.I.’s new girlfriend, Bernice Bergos, 37, may feel threatened by Tiny’s new bod. We reported on May 16 that Bernice already feels intimidated by Tiny, which is why she works out too.

“[Bernice has] got to look her best so that TIP has his eyes on her and only her!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This is a ruthless game and Bernice plans on winning.” Even if Bernice constantly goes to the gym, it won’t change the fact that her beau has a long history with Tiny. “Tiny gave birth to TIP’s children. They’ve lived under the same roof since the beginning of time.”

“They had a life together and Bernice would be a fool to think that Tiny and T.I. don’t have some sort of special relationship because of that,” our insider added. Clearly, Tiny doesn’t need a perfect body to keep a connection with T.I., but maybe it’ll put Bernice in her place. Just don’t work yourself TOO hard, Tiny!

